Exertion - Architecture & Interior WordPress Theme

Exertion is a perfect front-line theme for presenting your architecture and interior design website with a delightful and captivating experience. Carefully crafted pages and an alluring set of portfolios are just fantastic for showcase your work in the light it deserves. Many practical elements and features let you create and manage your website effortlessly.
Main Features:
Creative Home Demos
Dark Skin Template
Light Skin Template
Portfolio
Stunning Blog Design Options
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
WP Bakery Page Builder
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
Mail Chimp
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready
Features:
Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials
