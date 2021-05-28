Deep Ghodasara

Logo concept for curlicue

About Brand:-
Curlicue develops new ways to share your photos by combining open-source software with a friendly face.
Process:-
First, I asked so many questions to the client and developed a strategy to reach the end goal of the project. After that, I made a mood board that is associated with the feeling or vibe of the brand. And after that, I did brainstorming and sketching, I finally came up with this concept. The final concept is the combination of Letter C and curlicue.
Happy to hear your thoughts :)
