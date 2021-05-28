Annie Aldag

DailyUI 1 Sign Up

Annie Aldag
Annie Aldag
  • Save
DailyUI 1 Sign Up 001 design ui dailyui design challenge daily ui
Download color palette

Pet Store Volunteer Sign Up. A lot of these sign-ups are still done on paper, it would be nice to have a digital form!

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Annie Aldag
Annie Aldag

More by Annie Aldag

View profile
    • Like