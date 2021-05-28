Coretan Letter

Bargillasta Typeface

Coretan Letter
Coretan Letter
  • Save
Bargillasta Typeface design handmade scripture typeface script logotype illustration handwritten typography branding
Download color palette

Bargillasta is a lovely handwritten font, featuring a delicate flow. This font is PUA encoded which means you can access all of the glyphs and swashes with ease! Fall in love with its incredibly versatile style and use it to create spectacular designs!

Commercial usage
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/bargillasta/ref/389310/

Coretan Letter
Coretan Letter

More by Coretan Letter

View profile
    • Like