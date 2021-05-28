Bargillasta Typeface

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Bargillasta is a lovely handwritten font, featuring a delicate flow. This font is PUA encoded which means you can access all of the glyphs and swashes with ease! Fall in love with its incredibly versatile style and use it to create spectacular designs!
Commercial usage
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/bargillasta/ref/389310/