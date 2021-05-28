Saberin hasan

Box design

Previous work sample (portfolio):
https://www.behance.net/saberin211b8a4

Box Packaging Design.

According to a recent survey, more than 40% of consumers would like to purchase again if offered customized packaging. Business companies should, therefore, invest in custom packaging for their products, which will not only authenticate the brand but also differentiate the brand from others in the market.
