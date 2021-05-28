ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT

Design a professional website for a disease detection technology

ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT
ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT
  • Save
Design a professional website for a disease detection technology web page simple minimalist clean
Download color palette

Design a professional website for a disease detection technology company

Hi there bro, this is the latest project.Hope you gengs give me more feedback & always support me, don't forget to follow/comment/like & share.Join me on my movement, thanks geng & GBU All
#clean #minimalist #simple #instagram #design #website #webpage #webpagedesign #99designs #dribbble #behance #freelancer #graphicdesign #freelancercom #client
https://www.instagram.com/light348/
https://dribbble.com/BRIGHT_LIGHT

Please need more feedback for better design, thank you

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT
ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT

More by ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT

View profile
    • Like