DailyUI 043 - Food/drink menu

DailyUI 043 - Food/drink menu dailyui 043 043 light mode ui dailyui dailyuichallenge
Daily UI day 43 - Food/drink menu. Food menu is chosen - assuming this online restaurant has all kinds of food. Ideally when users click on request option, there is a drop-down with list of options to tick and a textbox for specific requests to be taken.

Posted on May 28, 2021
