Delta House Logo

Delta House Logo lettermark logodesign logo design logo design branding clean design design logo branding real estate logo home logo house logo delta house logo animated gif
Hi guys,
it's a short process of recreating the "DELTA HOUSE" logo design. The Delta House logo is the result of an exploration of the initials D and H, as well as inserting a house object.
What do you think?
Thank you, feedback is very welcome 😁
Create your idea, Make it happen
Rebound of
DH Logo Concept
By Afifudin Zuhri
