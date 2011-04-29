しののアソホエカり

Food Allergy Icons

Food Allergy Icons
These are the meant to be used in clients dietary web-shop.
This is the "Not safe for 'X' free diet".
from left to right:
#1+2: Lactose
#3: Shellfish
#4: Soy
#5: Fish
#6: Corn
#6: Peanut
#7: Rice
#8: Tree nuts (hazelnut etc)
#9: Wheat (Gluten)
#10: Egg

Posted on Apr 29, 2011
