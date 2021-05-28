Galang Khoirul

bledek coffee

Galang Khoirul
Galang Khoirul
  • Save
bledek coffee typography minimal design logotype logodesign logo
Download color palette

bledek coffee is a brand and also a cafe for young local coffee lovers

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Galang Khoirul
Galang Khoirul

More by Galang Khoirul

View profile
    • Like