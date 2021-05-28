Lemuel Monteiro

#002 - CreditCard

Lemuel Monteiro
Lemuel Monteiro
  • Save
#002 - CreditCard credit card typography ui design 100days dailyui 100daychallenge
Download color palette

The second day of Daily Ui challenge, loving it :)

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Lemuel Monteiro
Lemuel Monteiro

More by Lemuel Monteiro

View profile
    • Like