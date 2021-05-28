Website Landing Page for Online Course

Product sales page for https://www.tensorflow.org

The requirements was to make a website that is different with the main website (tensorflow.org), that will guide visitor to buy Tensor Flow courses without displaying TF logo but still align with TF's brand identity. I came up taking the orange-colored combination with dark blue as the accent.

My work for Susslers Business Consultant.

Let me know what you think about this landing page :)

Cheers!

Open for projects and collaborations, say hi to atniskr@gmail.com