Mary Ngô

Asian Pacific American Heritage Month 2021 - Josephine Jue

Mary Ngô
Mary Ngô
  • Save
Asian Pacific American Heritage Month 2021 - Josephine Jue vector illustration vectorart drawing portrait aapi illustration
Download color palette

For Asian Pacific American Heritage Month this year, our highlight is Josephine Jue.

Josephine Jue is a computer programmer, mathematician, and the very first Asian-American woman to have worked at NASA. She was there for 37 years!

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Mary Ngô
Mary Ngô
Heyheyhey~

More by Mary Ngô

View profile
    • Like