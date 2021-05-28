World Citizen Cloth Donation App

World Citizen is the Official Cloth Donation Application for mobile phones. This app seeks to connect cloth donors with the needy in the safest quickest means.

Before the app was created, some demography of advent donors to charities was interviewed regarding donating to charity. I was able to collect data of their average donation activities and all their concerns such as, “I find trouble locating charities”, “How do I get them to recipients?”, “I’m shy”, etc.

I went ahead to determine who I majorly wanted to help with the product, which is the Donor and how best I can solve their donation problems in the most cost-effective and least complex way which brought about the following features:

Option to order a home pick-up.

Find the nearest drop off-center.

Track donated items till they get to recipients.

These features can be better seen in details in their high fidelity prototypes presented in this Brief or my Pitch Deck linked right here https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/10Jj1cKQQye1pWdvPKAC_3pR1TiKgZ7mpC6cZQyHB17U/edit?usp=sharing

This design project was done as a Trainee in the Zuri Training and Ingressive For Good Partnership program.

Thank you for your time.