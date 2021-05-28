Vicky

活动奖励——线性插画

活动奖励——线性插画 ui 设计 插图 线稿插画
场景：快递员可以在平台上参加一些活动，获取金币后可以在平台上的金币商城兑换自己喜欢的商品，或者参与活动领取红包奖励

May 28, 2021
