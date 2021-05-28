Mohamed Salah

Logo - Graphic bel masry

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah
  • Save
Logo - Graphic bel masry icon arabic typography branding mark arabic logo
Download color palette

Logo for Egyptian Graphic Designers Comunity on Clubhouse.

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah

More by Mohamed Salah

View profile
    • Like