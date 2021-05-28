Tobin Schwaiger-Hastanan

Why do I do this to myself?

Why do I do this to myself?
Lol, why do I do this to myself? Spent too long working on adjusting colors... Anyone else finds themselves doing things that don't really need to be done?

Posted on May 28, 2021
