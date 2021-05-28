concept property finder agency website ui design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
this is a redesign for a concept work I did yesterday. after a several realizations I knew that it is not a very smart idea to go after quantity in the expense of quality and it's so dumb to do a lazy work just to say (it only took me -- minutes).but hey we live we learn through experience. I hope that nobody fall for this subtle mistake. I appreciate the love and support I get from you so thanks to all my design friends