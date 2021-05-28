abdulla alyazidi

concept property finder agency website ui design

this is a redesign for a concept work I did yesterday. after a several realizations I knew that it is not a very smart idea to go after quantity in the expense of quality and it's so dumb to do a lazy work just to say (it only took me -- minutes).but hey we live we learn through experience. I hope that nobody fall for this subtle mistake. I appreciate the love and support I get from you so thanks to all my design friends

Posted on May 28, 2021
