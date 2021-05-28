Jonathan LARRADET

UI Research Material You Android 12

Jonathan LARRADET
Jonathan LARRADET
Hire Me
  • Save
UI Research Material You Android 12 os pixel nest iot connected smarthome smart ux design uidesign android 12 ios google mockup research mobile android material you material ux ui
UI Research Material You Android 12 os pixel nest iot connected smarthome smart ux design uidesign android 12 ios google mockup research mobile android material you material ux ui
UI Research Material You Android 12 os pixel nest iot connected smarthome smart ux design uidesign android 12 ios google mockup research mobile android material you material ux ui
UI Research Material You Android 12 os pixel nest iot connected smarthome smart ux design uidesign android 12 ios google mockup research mobile android material you material ux ui
UI Research Material You Android 12 os pixel nest iot connected smarthome smart ux design uidesign android 12 ios google mockup research mobile android material you material ux ui
UI Research Material You Android 12 os pixel nest iot connected smarthome smart ux design uidesign android 12 ios google mockup research mobile android material you material ux ui
UI Research Material You Android 12 os pixel nest iot connected smarthome smart ux design uidesign android 12 ios google mockup research mobile android material you material ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Material-You_Jonathan-LARRADET_1.jpg
  2. Material-You_Jonathan-LARRADET_2.jpg
  3. Material-You_Jonathan-LARRADET_3.jpg
  4. Material-You_Jonathan-LARRADET_4.jpg
  5. Material-You_Jonathan-LARRADET_5.jpg
  6. Material-You_Jonathan-LARRADET_6.jpg
  7. Material-You_Jonathan-LARRADET_7.jpg

This is an experiment of the Material You from google. Based on the latest Google I/O where the latest version of Android was presented (Android 12) by Matias Duarte

Jonathan LARRADET
Jonathan LARRADET
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jonathan LARRADET

View profile
    • Like