Rajath R

Steam Foods Exploration

Rajath R
Rajath R
  • Save
Steam Foods Exploration icon branding design fast food food food and drink gradient steam vector typography logo
Download color palette

Another of my logo mix-and-match explorations for an assignment, this time with Valve exploring the fast-food sector through Steam.

I'm not particularly proud of this one, owing to the mismatched S and the rough hand silhouette that could be optimized better. However, playing around with negative space here was a pretty fun time.

Disclaimer: This is a purely fictional concept made for academic purposes.

Rajath R
Rajath R

More by Rajath R

View profile
    • Like