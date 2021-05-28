Steam Foods Exploration

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Another of my logo mix-and-match explorations for an assignment, this time with Valve exploring the fast-food sector through Steam.
I'm not particularly proud of this one, owing to the mismatched S and the rough hand silhouette that could be optimized better. However, playing around with negative space here was a pretty fun time.
Disclaimer: This is a purely fictional concept made for academic purposes.