Jones Boys Electric - logo(s)

Jones Boys Electric was founded by a couple descendants of the Jones Boys Dairy family in Hood River, Oregon. Looking for a design that resonated w/both them and the local residents, we opted to pursue a direction that paid homage to the old, family business.
The top 3 images of the second pg. of this shot are:
1) the old dairy building in DT Hood River
2) typography and inspiration for the "Jones Boys" script from vintage packaging
3) original glass, milk bottle that served as the inspiration for the JBE "bulb" element
