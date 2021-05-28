Rajath R

Android Cabs Exploration

One of my assignments this semester involved mix-and-matching different companies with different product areas.
Here's my take on Google exploring a cab service as a part of the Android ecosystem.
Disclaimer: This is a purely fictional concept made for academic purposes.

