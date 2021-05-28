Jason Louie

Daily UI #008 - 404 Page

This week's challenge takes on a 404 page. The branding of this site features a web mapping platform for people travelling abroad in order to familiarize the surroundings around their new home.

I am looking for hire! Please check out my portfolio at www.jayswirled.com for more insight about me and my work.

Posted on May 28, 2021
