M Ridho Fikri

RF Lourney

M Ridho Fikri
M Ridho Fikri
  • Save
RF Lourney typography typeface serif logo serif font serif display poster design logo creative brand
Download color palette

For your logo, magazine, brochure, package, portfolio, menu, wedding invitation, bumper opening video, and other project design needs, RF Lourney is a basic bold serif modern display font with various ligatures! RF Lourney comes with a bonus pack that contains two more sticker templates and six gradients.

Get closer at:
https://crmrkt.com/2BOK1z?=unfuturlabs

M Ridho Fikri
M Ridho Fikri

More by M Ridho Fikri

View profile
    • Like