Cross Creek Entrance

enviroment mark logo branding identity graphic design
The Cross Creek mark came in very handy as a frosted decal on the glass door of their office entrance, while the logotype filled the assigned spot in the building's standardized suite plaque.

Posted on May 28, 2021
