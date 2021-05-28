Marina Ezzat

CareFirst Mobile Application ( UI / UX Case Study )

Graduation project from the Information Technology Institute (ITI), intake 3.

A project in a healthcare field. The app helps patients find medicines available in the pharmacies nearby, allow people to compare drug prices, make the purchase and get the drugs delivered or follow the map guide to pick up the medicines

You can see Full project here 👇
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120435287/CareFirst-Mobile-Application-%28-UI-UX-Case-Study-%29

Posted on May 28, 2021
