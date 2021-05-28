M Ridho Fikri

Let's create with RF Lourney!

sticker typeface wedding card poster minimal typography creative branding brand logo serif logo serif display serif font
RF Lourney Is a based bold serif modern display font with multiple ligatures for your logo, magazine, brochure, packaging, portfolio, menu, wedding invitation, bumper opening video, and other project design needs! RF Lourney has an extra, includes two additional sticker templates and six gradients.

https://crmrkt.com/2BOK1z?=unfuturlabs

