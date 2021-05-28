Katia De Juan

3D Watercolour Rose in Blender

3D Watercolour Rose in Blender
  1. rose2.gif
  2. rosee.png
  3. Screenshot 2021-05-28 at 23.24.17.png

The other day I saw this tutorial from Diego Gangl on how to create a watercolour texture in Blender using Eevee, so decided to give it a try.

The movement is pretty slow because the uploading of a video didn't work so all the smoothed frames went out when I converted it to gift, but I kinda like the rough look it gave it in the end.

