Rebecca Liu

Retro Shopify Logo

Rebecca Liu
Rebecca Liu
  • Save
Retro Shopify Logo cyberpunk retrologo retro logo neon sign neon shopify
Download color palette

Dribble's Weekly Warm-Up.

A retro Shopify Logo inspired by Neuromancer.

32872f38df2cd3933821bae126947c7d
Rebound of
Redesign a famous logo in a retro or vintage style.
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Rebecca Liu
Rebecca Liu

More by Rebecca Liu

View profile
    • Like