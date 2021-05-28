Givingx- an online donation platform

The creation of Givingx is fueled by the desire to create a platform for users to be able to donate their old clothes in a convenient and easy way while also making sure to be as transparent as possible. It allows for users to make a choice of where to donate their clothes while also providing an option to either have the clothes picked up at their location or provide them with the closest drop off point where they drop off their donations. There is also an option to track your donations to put the users at rest, it also gives users who are not entirely comfortable with donating clothes an option to make cash donations.