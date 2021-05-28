Brandon Jameson

Cross Creek About Iconography

Cross Creek About Iconography iconography branding identity graphic design
Facts about Cross Creek, a venture capital firm, paired with icons and display numbers, featured in a rudimentary carousel on their about page.

Posted on May 28, 2021
