Cobblestone Coffee Roasters

Brett Gage
Cobblestone Coffee Roasters
Hey Everyone!

I created this landing page concept for a client of mine, Cobblestone Coffee Roasters. Looking forward to implementing it on their website shortly!

Feel free to give me some feedback!
Hit that "L" if you love it.
