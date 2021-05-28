Andrea Aldana'

IDENTIDAD VISUAL PARA INVERNADEROS "SIMA´S".

Andrea Aldana'
Andrea Aldana'
  • Save
IDENTIDAD VISUAL PARA INVERNADEROS "SIMA´S". abstracción adobe illustrator identity design imagotipo pictogram 2021
Download color palette

Trazo vectorial, realizado en Adobe Illustrator 2020.
2021
Creación de pictograma y posteriormente imagotipo para invernaderos "SIMA´S"; Hidalgo.

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Andrea Aldana'
Andrea Aldana'

More by Andrea Aldana'

View profile
    • Like