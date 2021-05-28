Sindbad PR 19

Sindbad app is the first Palestinian smart market that provides direct selling services between the customer and the seller without any mediation, as the application contains many and varied classifications, the customer can display products and services related to cars, real estate, furniture, electrical and electronic devices, pets, maintenance services, a directory of doctors, heavy equipment and free things. The application also provides a direct chat platform between customers through the application to facilitate the communication process. The application is free and available on the Google Play and App Store.

