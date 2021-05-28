Cлaвeн Ђервида

Craigslist mini mobile redesign

Cлaвeн Ђервида
Cлaвeн Ђервида
  • Save
Craigslist mini mobile redesign illustration icon branding ux mobile website ui minimal web design
Download color palette

I used similar blue color to the original webpage in my design but I did not show all items at once. This is still wor in progress but why not share it here.

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Cлaвeн Ђервида
Cлaвeн Ђервида

More by Cлaвeн Ђервида

View profile
    • Like