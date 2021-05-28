Siyan Zhou

Liquidator - Game Art

Siyan Zhou
Siyan Zhou
  • Save
Liquidator - Game Art pond barrels signage vending machine truck post-apocalyptic radiation game design game art game vector illustration gif animation
Download color palette

The map design I made for my web-based mini-game which I intended to depict a post-nuclear-catastrophe wasteland.
Play demo here: https://chousiyan.github.io/Liquidator-ts/

Siyan Zhou
Siyan Zhou

More by Siyan Zhou

View profile
    • Like