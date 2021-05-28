The Branded Agency

Brand Identity and Guidelines for SeaBar

The Branded Agency
The Branded Agency
Hire Me
  • Save
Brand Identity and Guidelines for SeaBar brand identity design brand identity guidelines brand design brand guidelines brand guide identity brand bible branding and identity branding concept branding guidelines brand identity brand guide branding
Brand Identity and Guidelines for SeaBar brand identity design brand identity guidelines brand design brand guidelines brand guide identity brand bible branding and identity branding concept branding guidelines brand identity brand guide branding
Brand Identity and Guidelines for SeaBar brand identity design brand identity guidelines brand design brand guidelines brand guide identity brand bible branding and identity branding concept branding guidelines brand identity brand guide branding
Brand Identity and Guidelines for SeaBar brand identity design brand identity guidelines brand design brand guidelines brand guide identity brand bible branding and identity branding concept branding guidelines brand identity brand guide branding
Brand Identity and Guidelines for SeaBar brand identity design brand identity guidelines brand design brand guidelines brand guide identity brand bible branding and identity branding concept branding guidelines brand identity brand guide branding
Brand Identity and Guidelines for SeaBar brand identity design brand identity guidelines brand design brand guidelines brand guide identity brand bible branding and identity branding concept branding guidelines brand identity brand guide branding
Brand Identity and Guidelines for SeaBar brand identity design brand identity guidelines brand design brand guidelines brand guide identity brand bible branding and identity branding concept branding guidelines brand identity brand guide branding
Brand Identity and Guidelines for SeaBar brand identity design brand identity guidelines brand design brand guidelines brand guide identity brand bible branding and identity branding concept branding guidelines brand identity brand guide branding
Download color palette
  1. 13.png
  2. 18.png
  3. 6.png
  4. 7.png
  5. 4.png
  6. 3.png
  7. 5.png
  8. 1.png

This is a brand bible and guidelines for SeaBar, learn more on our website at www.brandedagency.com

The Branded Agency
The Branded Agency
A branding agency that turns companies into loved brands
Hire Me

More by The Branded Agency

View profile
    • Like