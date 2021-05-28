Sarita Lavania

Illustration for cab booking

Sarita Lavania
Sarita Lavania
  • Save
Illustration for cab booking uidesign webdesign webpage webpagedesign website rental app goa rental car design app ux mobile design illustration dribble design
Download color palette

Hello Dribble!
I'm testing out some illustrations for my upcoming project. Please do have a look.

Sarita Lavania
Sarita Lavania
Welcome to my design Portfolio

More by Sarita Lavania

View profile
    • Like