Kateryna Lekhner

Onboarding process in scheduler app for coaches

Kateryna Lekhner
Kateryna Lekhner
  • Save
Onboarding process in scheduler app for coaches purple gradient ui app sport app 3d hands 3d illustration onboarding ui onboarding
Download color palette

Hello, Dribbble world!
I present creative onboarding with benefits of a mobile app that helps trainers to plan their workouts and receive notifications so as not to miss anything and not to be confused, to enter data about their students and their level of training.
I will be grateful for the comments and likes!

Available for freelance project
katelekhner@gmail.com

🤝 Social Links
Instagram | Behance

Kateryna Lekhner
Kateryna Lekhner

More by Kateryna Lekhner

View profile
    • Like