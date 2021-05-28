Kshiti Ghelani

Wireframes in Figma

I think wireframe is an essential part of the designing process. Wireframes allow designers to map out the structure of the pages, find changes early, and save time on additional changes. Making adjustments to the wireframe is significantly easier than making adjustments to a high-fidelity mockup with a lot of design elements.

Here, I present a wireframe and an example of a final prototype using Figma.

