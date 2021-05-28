Alphablocks and Numberblocks website

Alphablocks and Numberblocks are hit TV shows that have helped millions of children learn to read and count with the help of animated characters brought to life by Blue Zoo Animation Studio.

I worked with the Alphablocks Ltd team to design and develop a website for each show. The designs and user experience capture the fun of the shows and the life of the characters. The websites also provide continued education, fun and activities for children, parents and teachers.

www.learningblocks.tv