Daily Logo Challenge Day 22

Daily Logo Challenge Day 22
#dailylogochallenge

Day 22 - Design a city logo. (Name: Torrine)
I added a smaller logomark at the lower right hand just for fun. Please let me know what you think!

Posted on May 28, 2021
