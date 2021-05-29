Good for Sale
Moe Elgendy
Dlex

Startup mobile apps

Moe Elgendy
Dlex
Moe Elgendy for Dlex
Hire Us
  • Save
Startup mobile apps ios app ui uxui mobile app uidesign userinterface user experience mobile app design mobile apps mobile application app design application design mobile ui mobile app android design screens ios design

Dlex Startup mobile apps

Price
$28
Buy now
Available on dlex.io
Good for sale
Dlex Startup mobile apps
Download color palette

Dlex Startup mobile apps

Price
$28
Buy now
Available on dlex.io
Good for sale
Dlex Startup mobile apps

Hey friends,
here's my recent work; its a fully design system for mobile apps with 70 pre-built screens in light and dark which enable you to kick-off your mobile app design.

~~~~~~

Follow me on Instagram

Dlex
Dlex
Building digital solutions for world changers. Hire us!
Hire Us

More by Dlex

View profile
    • Like