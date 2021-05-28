🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Woman Collection 2020
Behind a mask there is a hero.
One year ago Italy entering the first strong lockdown and shortly other countries too. The COVID marked many of us. It’s not over yet! For this reason we must remain vigilant regarding this situation. Together from a distance. Thanks to all heroes who are fighting this battle. This post is for you. (Illustration of a female doctor)