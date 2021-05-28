Constanza Marini

September

September mask violet womans woman portrait illustration procreate portrait woman woman illustration charachter illustration design characterdesign heroes hero covid covid19 doctor
Woman Collection 2020

Behind a mask there is a hero.
One year ago Italy entering the first strong lockdown and shortly other countries too. The COVID marked many of us. It’s not over yet! For this reason we must remain vigilant regarding this situation. Together from a distance. Thanks to all heroes who are fighting this battle. This post is for you. (Illustration of a female doctor)

