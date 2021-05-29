Liquidifty — NFT platform market

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbble 👋
Today I'm sharing a website design I made for a company Liquidifty. This is a platform for artists and not only with the help of which you can sell or buy NFT.
About the project:
Liquidifty — the platform which will bring more liquidity to the NFT market, granting users more use cases to all NFTs they have. Liquidifty will provide different tools for NFT collectors. Every user will be able to use cross-chain NFT oracles, take loans under the NFT collateral, earn with NFT vaults and more.
The Challenge:
When Liquidifty approached me, they wanted to make a concise and simple design so that there were accents just on the NFT and information about it. The decision was made to do a block system with minimal emphasis.
Check out the LIVE SITE
All the best,
Vlad
———
I'm currently available for new projects: alipov.design@gmail.com
Follow me:
Behance | Instagram
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.