Liquidifty — NFT platform market

Today I'm sharing a website design I made for a company Liquidifty. This is a platform for artists and not only with the help of which you can sell or buy NFT.

About the project:

Liquidifty — the platform which will bring more liquidity to the NFT market, granting users more use cases to all NFTs they have. Liquidifty will provide different tools for NFT collectors. Every user will be able to use cross-chain NFT oracles, take loans under the NFT collateral, earn with NFT vaults and more.

The Challenge:

When Liquidifty approached me, they wanted to make a concise and simple design so that there were accents just on the NFT and information about it. The decision was made to do a block system with minimal emphasis.

