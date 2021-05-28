🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Sweet Epico is a Dessert shop located at UPPER BUENA VISTA, an open space Mall surrounded by Magical trees, art and nature. Sweet Epico is a craft Pastry and confectionery place where aromas are whisked from scratch and baked with love keeping a very French style. Their Pastry chef and team are focused on following the standards to always guarantee a high end gourmet quality in each final product. Sweet Epico is a movement which preserves traditions and conserves the nature of each ingredients. They offer amazing pastries, cakes, baked goods, frozen yogurt, vegan options, dog treats and also fun camp classes.