Rahmat Nurhabibie

Task Management Apps using Gestalt Principle

Rahmat Nurhabibie
Rahmat Nurhabibie
  • Save
Task Management Apps using Gestalt Principle gestalt task management app design ux ui
Download color palette

I redesign Task Management User-Interface with the gestalt principle such as Proximity, Similarity, Continuation, Common Region, and Focal Point. This principle would this apps would easy to use.

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Rahmat Nurhabibie
Rahmat Nurhabibie

More by Rahmat Nurhabibie

View profile
    • Like