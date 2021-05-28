Cloth donating app (World Citizens)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The project is about making a cloth donation mobile application. The process started with an interview process. Five individuals were interviewed in order the note the challenges they have faced in the past when donating cloth. The app was design with the mind that potential user will be able to make donations with ease.
NOTE: THIS IS MY FIRST EVER UI UX DESIGN
THANK YOU!!!