Cloth donating app (World Citizens)

Cloth donating app (World Citizens)
The project is about making a cloth donation mobile application. The process started with an interview process. Five individuals were interviewed in order the note the challenges they have faced in the past when donating cloth. The app was design with the mind that potential user will be able to make donations with ease.

NOTE: THIS IS MY FIRST EVER UI UX DESIGN
Posted on May 28, 2021
