A set of 5 Concept UI Screens for an Educational App.
More screens to come soon!
Available on Figma Community: https://www.figma.com/community/file/980202854865184792/Educational-App-UI
Free to use and no attribution required, though a mention of Twitter (@MFAB_2K5) will be much appreciated.