Fateh Alam

Educational App UI

Fateh Alam
Fateh Alam
  • Save
Educational App UI apple education app educational app education ios concept app uidesigns concept art ui design uidesign app waves background design vector ui illustration figma design
Download color palette

A set of 5 Concept UI Screens for an Educational App.

More screens to come soon!

Available on Figma Community: https://www.figma.com/community/file/980202854865184792/Educational-App-UI

Free to use and no attribution required, though a mention of Twitter (@MFAB_2K5) will be much appreciated.

Fateh Alam
Fateh Alam

More by Fateh Alam

View profile
    • Like