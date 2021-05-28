Somewhere in a parallel universe…

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I have my favorite customers, whose orders are a holiday for me.
This time, when forming the task, the topic of the absorption of civilization by nature was raised.
Very interesting. It is always interesting to see how abandoned buildings become overgrown with greenery and start a life that the creators did not envisage there)
I reviewed a lot of photos of similar objects, as well as examples that the client himself threw off. I find something mystical in such a process, and it is this feeling that I wanted to convey.
I hope it worked)