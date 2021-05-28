Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Somewhere in a parallel universe…

Somewhere in a parallel universe…
I have my favorite customers, whose orders are a holiday for me.
This time, when forming the task, the topic of the absorption of civilization by nature was raised.
Very interesting. It is always interesting to see how abandoned buildings become overgrown with greenery and start a life that the creators did not envisage there)

I reviewed a lot of photos of similar objects, as well as examples that the client himself threw off. I find something mystical in such a process, and it is this feeling that I wanted to convey.
I hope it worked)

Posted on May 28, 2021
